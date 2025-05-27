Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PSIX opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85. Power Solutions International Inc has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $890.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 293.35%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $46,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,944,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,513,418.87. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Solutions International

(Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.