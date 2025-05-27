Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,734,000 after acquiring an additional 348,440 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,675,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $266.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

