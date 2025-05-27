Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of SOXX opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.93.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

