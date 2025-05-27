Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

