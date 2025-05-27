Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.