Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $107,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $45,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,801.28. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,447 shares of company stock valued at $858,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,754,000. Finally, Robocap Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000.

Shares of SYM opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -410.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

