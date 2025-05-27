Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target at $164.14

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $165.41 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $114.85 and a one year high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

