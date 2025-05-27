Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $199.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,730,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 101.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,973,000 after buying an additional 1,811,287 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

