Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $71.31

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 3.0%

BC opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

