Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $155,006.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,237.35. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,520 shares of company stock worth $7,364,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

