Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in XPO by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

