Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 7,404 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

