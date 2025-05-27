Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $143,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.