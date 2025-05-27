Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.