Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $110,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537,923 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,553,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $282.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

