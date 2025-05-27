Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 95,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

