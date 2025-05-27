Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after acquiring an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

