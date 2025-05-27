53,666 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,133,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,689 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after buying an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after buying an additional 281,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

