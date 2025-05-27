Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

