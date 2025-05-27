Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 50,176 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

