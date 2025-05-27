Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 336 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,113,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,357,000 after purchasing an additional 593,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after purchasing an additional 273,759 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ INSM opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,458,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,328.94. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarissa Desjardins acquired 1,895 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $126,718.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,718.65. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,098 shares of company stock worth $10,724,192. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.