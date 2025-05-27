Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $344,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

