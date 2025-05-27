Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $354,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 281,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,907,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $302.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.52. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.22.

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

