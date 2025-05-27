Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,508,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Powell Industries by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Powell Industries by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Powell Industries stock opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.01 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.51.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.