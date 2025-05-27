Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Essent Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,988,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,738,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.4%

ESNT stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at $15,199,031.54. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.