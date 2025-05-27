UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 231,397 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,397 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $34,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.4%

FLS stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

