UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 71,795 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,795 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.34% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

