Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $124,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 2.8%

UMC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

