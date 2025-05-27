UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.29% of Churchill Downs worth $28,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $13,317,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $6,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

