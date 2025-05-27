Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 563 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $285.32 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.60.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

