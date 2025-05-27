Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $649,883,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $66,962,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5%

OTIS opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

