Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $17.85 Million Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,676,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,852,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Certara by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 557,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Certara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,083,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Certara by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Stock Down 0.5%
Certara stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Read Our Latest Report on CERT
Certara Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.