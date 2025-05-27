Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after buying an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 639,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $91.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

