443,432 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after acquiring an additional 228,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 1,651,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after buying an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,441,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

