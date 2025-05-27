Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 123,896 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,896 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 659,100 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

