Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MKC opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

