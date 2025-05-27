Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 68,060 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,060 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,301 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $495.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $47.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
