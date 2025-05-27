Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 44,738 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,738 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG stock opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

