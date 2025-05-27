Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of National Fuel Gas worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,393,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NFG opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.