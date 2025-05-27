Forum Financial Management LP Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,372 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

