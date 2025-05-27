4,231 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Okta by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

