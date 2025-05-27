Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,012,000 after buying an additional 1,383,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,543,000 after buying an additional 734,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $442,642,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,732,000 after buying an additional 825,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,112 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,838. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

