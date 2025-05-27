Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:UHS opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.50.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

