Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,669 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

