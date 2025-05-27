Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,840 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $237.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $239.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,045.36. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $4,303,870.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares in the company, valued at $19,158,100.47. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

