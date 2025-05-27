Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 438,576 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 612.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

