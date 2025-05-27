Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,273 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,825,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

