Toronto Dominion Bank Has $49.28 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $49,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $211.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.78. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

