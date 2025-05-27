Ascent Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

