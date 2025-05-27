Ascent Group LLC Sells 914 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.